Body of man found in UP

The body of a 50-year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances at a village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

Ayodhya Prasad Pasi of Poorab Visara village was missing for two days, SHO of Musafirkhana police station Amar Singh said.

He had gone for work and later his body was found on Friday near his residence, Singh said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) added that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

