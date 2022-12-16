Delhi HC refuses to declare man whistle blower, says can at best commend him

The Delhi High Court has refused to declare a man whistleblower of a "big scam" related to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), saying it can, at best, commend him for discharging his duty as a responsible citizen.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said that whether the petitioner played a role in "unearthing the scam" cannot be decided in a writ petition as it would require a large number of facts to be gone into and even if he did bring any issues to the knowledge of the authorities, he would require a basis in law to claim a reward.

"The prayer in the present writ petition is for declaration of the Petitioner as a whistle-blower of a particular scam relating to the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL)," said the court in a recent order.

"If the Petitioner has, as a responsible citizen, brought any issues to the knowledge of the authorities concerned, the Petitioner would have to have a basis in law to claim a reward in respect of the same.

"This Court, at best, can commend the Petitioner if he has played a role in unearthing the said scam, and for discharging his duty as a responsible citizen. ''No further reliefs can be granted by this Court beyond the said observation," the court said.

The judge, as she disposed of the plea, said that any other remedies available to the petitioner are left open.

The petitioner told the court that on May 3, 2019, he wrote to various authorities, including the Central Vigilance Commission, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Prime Minister's Office to complain about the diversion of bank loans and other illegal activities.

His grievance before the court was that although various actions were taken by the RBI, he was not given credit for being the person who brought this to the notice of the governmental authorities.

The petitioner said that it was only in view of his complaint "that such a big scam was unearthed by the government" and he "ought to be rewarded for the said efforts on his part." The Centre submitted that the only ground in the petition was that the petitioner has played a huge role in helping the governmental authorities to get hold of the offenders but the authorities are taking credit for his work.

It said that no legal right was established by the petitioner to seek the relief of being declared a whistleblower.

