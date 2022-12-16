Left Menu

Brittney Griner released from medical center at Texas military base - CNN

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:41 IST
Brittney Griner released from medical center at Texas military base - CNN

Brittney Griner left the Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Friday, eight days after the U.S. basketball star arrived at the facility following her release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap, CNN reported.

Griner arrived at the medical center last Friday after she U.S. officials secured her freedom from a Russia in an exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner, 32, a star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and was been transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies, where former inmates have described torture, harsh beatings and slave labor conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022