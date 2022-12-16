Brittney Griner released from medical center at Texas military base - CNN
Brittney Griner left the Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Friday, eight days after the U.S. basketball star arrived at the facility following her release from a Russian penal colony as part of a prisoner swap, CNN reported.
Griner arrived at the medical center last Friday after she U.S. officials secured her freedom from a Russia in an exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner, 32, a star of the Women's National Basketball Association's Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on Feb. 17 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and was been transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies, where former inmates have described torture, harsh beatings and slave labor conditions.
