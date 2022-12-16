Launch of book on Malegaon blast accused faces opposition

Two local organizations have objected to the launch of a book on Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Purohit is currently out on bail.

The launch of ''Lt Colonel Purohit - The Man Betrayed'' written by Smita Mishra is scheduled to take place on December 18 at SP College here in the presence of former police commissioner Jayant Umranikar, BJP MP and former IPS officer Dr Satyapal Singh and former Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Barve.

Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and Bhim Army Bahujan Ekta Manch have written to the SP College authorities asking them to withdraw the permission for the program.

In a letter submitted to the college authorities and local police station, Anjum Inamdar, president of the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch, said that it was not appropriate to hold the event as the trial is going on before the NIA court. Ranjit Natu, one of the organizers, told PTI that the book is already available in book shops and on e-commerce websites. ''As per my knowledge, already 2,000 copies have been sold. The book release on December 18 is just a formal launch event,'' he said.

''I had earlier clarified this with the author that while writing the book, she did not take any information from Col Purohit. All the data and information is taken from open sources and the Internet,'' Natu said.

The program will take place as per the schedule, he added.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, some 200 km from Mumbai.

