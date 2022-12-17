Left Menu

Unidentified gunman kills peacekeepers in Mali, mission chief says

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 01:36 IST
An unidentified gunman shot and killed two police officers from the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday while they were on patrol near the city of Timbuktu, mission head El-Ghassim Wane said in a Tweet.

"I condemn this heinous act and wish a speedy recovery to the four other injured peacekeepers," Wane wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

