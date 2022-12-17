Gunman enters police outpost, opens fire; constable injured

A constable was injured when a man walked into a police outpost here and fired a shot at him, officials said.

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24 on Friday night, they said.

The police officials said the man, who is yet to identified, asked Constable Vishal Sharma about a sub-inspector and then opened fire at him.

Sharma was injured in the firing. He is being treated at a hospital and is stable, they said, adding that the man fled after the attack.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said footage captured by a CCTV camera outside the outpost shows two men on a motorcycle and one of them entering the outpost and firing.

The attacker seemed to be in an inebriated state, the officer said, and added that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.

