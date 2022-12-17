Left Menu

Gunman enters police outpost, opens fire; constable injured

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-12-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 09:28 IST
Gunman enters police outpost, opens fire; constable injured
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A constable was injured when a man walked into a police outpost here and fired a shot at him, officials said.

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24 on Friday night, they said.

The police officials said the man, who is yet to identified, asked Constable Vishal Sharma about a sub-inspector and then opened fire at him.

Sharma was injured in the firing. He is being treated at a hospital and is stable, they said, adding that the man fled after the attack.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said footage captured by a CCTV camera outside the outpost shows two men on a motorcycle and one of them entering the outpost and firing.

The attacker seemed to be in an inebriated state, the officer said, and added that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022