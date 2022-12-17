Man duped of nearly 2 lakh while ordering wine for home delivery

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 16:30 IST
A man was allegedly duped of around Rs 2 lakh while ordering wine to be delivered to his home, police said on Saturday. According to the complaint, Chandrakant Takkar, a resident of Emerald Floor Premier in sector 65 dialled the number of Jagadish wine shop that he found on the internet. ''The user of that phone number introduced himself as if he was talking from the wine shop and by the way of impersonation induced me to send him Rs 50 for billing. Later he took my credit card details and duped me of Rs 1,91,362. He could not be contacted again,'' he said.

''After a long wait he neither delivered liquor nor returned my money, following which I moved to police,'' Takkar added.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at a cyber crime police station.

''We have put the mobile number used in fraud on surveillance and are investigating. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible,'' ASI Manjeet Dalal, the investigating officer, said.

