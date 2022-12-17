Left Menu

3 men arrested for alleged drug smuggling in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 19:59 IST
  • India

Three men were arrested from north Delhi for alleged drug smuggling, police said on Saturday.

The police recovered 2,36,080 tablets of tramadol, 2,23,800 tablets of alprazolam and 150 bottles of codeine from their possession.

The value of the recovered contraband in international market is around Rs 15 crore, police said.

The accused were identified as Rishi Kumar Singh (29), a resident of Burari, Kuldeep Kumar (26), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Anurag Kumar Sinha (48), a resident of Timarpur, they said.

Two members of the syndicate have been involved in drug smuggling for eight years, they said.

On Tuesday, information was received that Singh would supply a big consignment of drugs to Kumar near Wazirabad Flyover. Around 6.45 pm, Singh and Kumar reached the spot and started transferring boxes filled with the drugs from scooty and e-rickshaw to a van. They were surrounded and apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said. During investigation, Sinha, the source of te recovered contraband, was nabbed from Nehru Vihar and a raid was conducted at his shop-cum-godown in Mukhejee Nagar, police said.

