Left Menu

Ferozepur becomes first Punjab district to clean all its legacy waste: Minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 22:18 IST
Ferozepur becomes first Punjab district to clean all its legacy waste: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clean all its legacy waste that was kept for years at some barren land or landfill, Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Saturday.

He said the state government is continuously working to provide basic facilities, clean and pollution free environment to the people of the state.

Nijjar said Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clean all its 7,911 metric tonnes of legacy waste.

Ferozepur district has eight urban local bodies -- Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu and Mamdot.

In a statement, the minister said now daily waste is being sent to materials recovery facility and compost pits so that it can be recycled.

He said door-to-door segregation of waste stood at around 85 per cent and the remaining mixed waste is segregated and disposed of on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022