PTI | Badaun | Updated: 17-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 23:21 IST
UP: Body of teenage girl found in mustard field
Budaun (UP), Dec 17 (PTI ) The body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered from a mustard field in the Ujhani area here on Saturday, police said.

Relatives of the teenager alleged that she was murdered.

Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the girl was missing since Friday.

A case related to kidnapping was registered at Ujhani police station, following a complaint by the family members of the girl, he said.

The body was found in a mustard field, located just 100 meters away from the girl's house, the SP said, adding it was sent for post-mortem.

Srivastava said the matter is being investigated and things will become clear once the autopsy report comes.

The victim's family are natives of Punjab and had moved to Budaun five years ago.

