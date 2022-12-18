Left Menu

Man in Assam gets 20 yrs RI for drug peddling

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 18-12-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 09:44 IST
A court in Nagaon district of Assam has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a person found guilty of drug trafficking.

Nagaon District and Session Judge Nilkamal Nath on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the convict, Habil Ali, failing to pay which he will have to spend another 18 months in jail.

A team of Assam Police had arrested Ali from his residence in December, 2020, and seized brown sugar and cannabis worth around Rs 2.5 crore along with more than Rs 10 lakh in cash from his possession.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the court's verdict.

''GOOD NEWS... In a big boost to our efforts in combating drug menace, drug peddler Habil Ali, who was caught by @nagaonpolice for trafficking 2 kg Heroin, 100 kg Ganja, 1 kg Opium, Rs 10 lakh cash, got convicted today for 20 yrs. Compliments to @assampolice.''

