Israel deports Palestinian-French lawyer after accusing him of security offences, interior ministry says
Israel deported French-Palestinian human rights lawyer Salah Hamouri on Sunday, who is accused of security offenses, the Israeli interior ministry said.
Hamouri was escorted to the aiport where he boarded a flight to France, the interior ministry said in a statement.
