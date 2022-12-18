Left Menu

Modi govt established peace in NE region: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has established peace in the North East which was once a militancy-affected region.Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council NEC here in presence of the Prime Minister, Shah said Modi visited the region over 50 times during the past eight years and laid out the roadmap for the regions progress.North East was known for violence and separatism but during the last eight years, rebellious incidents have come down by 70 per cent.

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 18-12-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 12:49 IST
Modi govt established peace in NE region: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has established peace in the North East which was once a militancy-affected region.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the North East Council (NEC) here in presence of the Prime Minister, Shah said Modi visited the region over 50 times during the past eight years and laid out the roadmap for the region's progress.

"North East was known for violence and separatism but during the last eight years, rebellious incidents have come down by 70 per cent. Attacks on security personnel have also been reduced by 60 per cent while civil casualties have come down to 89 per cent," he said. The NEC is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global
4
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022