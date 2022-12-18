MP: Elderly couple dies after their hut catches fire

An elderly couple was burnt to death after their hut caught fire in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Kharkali village under Bankhedi police station limits during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victims were asleep, an official said.

Barkhedi Police Station in-charge Shrinath Jharwade said, ''Some villagers said that post-midnight, they saw that the hut was on fire, following which they tried to douse the flames.'' But after the blaze was extinguished, the victims - a 65-year-old man and his 62-yr-old wife - were found dead at the spot, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

