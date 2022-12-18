Four people wounded by shelling of Russian region, governor says

Left Menu

Four people in the southern Russian region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine were wounded by shelling on Sunday, the governor of the region said. "Our air defence system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod region," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "Four people are known to have been injured.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:34 IST
Vyacheslav Gladkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
"Four people are known to have been injured. Medical teams are taking them to hospital," he said. Gladkov gave no further details of the incident. Three witnesses told Reuters that loud blasts were heard in the city on Sunday.

Belgorod is one of several southern Russian regions where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

