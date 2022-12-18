Left Menu

PTI | Sahibganj | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:23 IST
Jharkhand: Woman found chopped into pieces, husband, family held
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was on Sunday arrested here along with family members, after his wife was found chopped into pieces, with body parts dumped in different areas of the district, police said.

The arrested person and his family allegedly committed the crime following a feud on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The case, similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi, has left the locals in shock, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman belonging to the primitive Pahariya community, was the second wife of the man identified as Dildar Ansari, a senior police office said.

''Around 18 pieces of the woman’s body were recovered and all the accused including the victim's husband were arrested,'' Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Dumka, Sudarshan Mandal told reporters.

Mandal, however, did not mention the total number of arrests made in connection with the crime.

Later, Jagannath Pan, officer in-charge of Borio Police Station, said eight arrests have been made in the case so far.

The DIG said the family of the accused had taken exception to the second marriage of Ansari, who had also registered a complaint that his wife had gone missing.

The weapons used in committing the gruesome murder have been recovered, he added.

Local residents had first spotted the victim's body parts, which were being dragged by dogs, in Boria area of the district, and the police were subsequently informed about the matter.

Investigation is underway for more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

