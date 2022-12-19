Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv on border alert as Zelenskiy eyes Belarus

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. Zelenskiy also said power has been restored to three million more Ukrainians after the latest Russian attacks on infrastructure, bringing the total to nine million after two days.

RUSSIAN MILITARY * Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October to become part of a regional formation will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

* President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, the Kremlin said on Saturday. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy said on Sunday the world still had heard his call for a global peace summit despite soccer governing body FIFA's decision to decline to allow a video message to be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar. * Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said the time is approaching for a negotiated peace in Ukraine to reduce the risk of another devastating world war, but Kyiv dismissed his comments as amounting to "appeasing the aggressor."

* The latest round of European Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said. CONFLICT

* Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, Ukrainian officials said. * Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday.

* Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports. PUSSY RIOT

* Members of Russia's Pussy Riot band were detained on Sunday after trying to storm the pitch at the World Cup final in Qatar to protest the war in Ukraine, the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the oppression of women in Iran, activists said. (Compiled by Frances Kerry & Shri Navaratnam)

