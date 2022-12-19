Russia and China to hold joint naval drills this week
Russia and China will hold joint naval drills between December 21-27, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
The exercises will include missile and artillery firing in the East China Sea, the ministry said.
