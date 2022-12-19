Left Menu

COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:26 IST
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal.

Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was chairing the meeting of the U.N.-backed COP15 Biodiversity Conference since China is the current president of the body, brought down the official gavel and declared a pending proposed deal passed, minutes after the Congolese representative expressed their objection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022