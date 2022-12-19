Left Menu

World cup celebrations go awry in Manipur, woman killed in stray bullet hit

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:31 IST
World cup celebrations go awry in Manipur, woman killed in stray bullet hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old woman was killed here after being hit by a stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina's world cup win, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur's Imphal East district around 11.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

Family members of the deceased said sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as frenzied celebrations started following Argentina's victory over France.

Two bullet holes were found on the first floor of her residence, which is built with galvanised iron sheets, a senior police officer said.

"While one bullet struck her back, another went through the GI sheets," he said.

Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired, the officer said.

Meanwhile, her family members have said they would not perfrom the last rites unless the culprits are identified and arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022