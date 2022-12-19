Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop injured while putting out firecrackers during Mahim Urs

A police constable suffered burn injuries while trying to put out firecrackers during the Urs procession near a school in Mumbais Mahim area, an official said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday night, which was the last day of the renowned and heavily patronised Makhdoom Shah Baba Urs, he said.Some persons taking part in the procession were bursting crackers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 15:02 IST
A police constable suffered burn injuries while trying to put out firecrackers during the Urs procession near a school in Mumbai's Mahim area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, which was the last day of the renowned and heavily patronised Makhdoom Shah Baba Urs, he said.

''Some persons taking part in the procession were bursting crackers. The on duty inspector had asked the constable to put out the firecrackers for the sake of safety of the participants. The constable was injured while dousing the firecrackers with his feet,'' he said.

Three brothers were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) for bursting crackers in close proximity of people amid a procession, the official said.

