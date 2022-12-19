Left Menu

Engineers body seeks routing of domestic foreign currency USD deals via RBI

Updated: 19-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A consulting engineers' association has urged the government to ensure that foreign currency transactions within the country be not routed through the US banking system in a bid to lower transaction costs.

At present, transaction fee is levied on US dollar transactions within the country.

''A payment in USD from one entity to the other in the current dispensation is required to be undertaken through the US banking system. This should be undertaken directly through the Reserve Bank of India and there should be no requirement of routing them through the American Banking system.

''By routing the transactions through the American banking system, the country is losing substantial money, which is going to the Americans towards transaction costs,'' K K Kapila, Chairman, Business and Policy Committee, Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI), said in a statement.

It is a peculiar scenario that for foreign currency transactions within the country one of the banks from India sends dollars to the US to get them back in another bank in India, he explained.

''To my mind, as long as we are transacting in US dollars within India, there should be no transaction cost payable to the US,'' he said.

''This needs an urgent correction, lest we continue to lose every single day. If it is part of some trade agreement, it needs an urgent relook. Let this be addressed on top priority,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

