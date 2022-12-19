Left Menu

TMC in Lok Sabha demands inquiry into death of Bogtui massacre case accused by Calcutta HC sitting judge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:43 IST
TMC in Lok Sabha demands inquiry into death of Bogtui massacre case accused by Calcutta HC sitting judge
Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Sougata Ray on Monday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court into the death of Bogtui massacre case accused Jahangir Sheikh in CBI custody.

Lalan Sheikh, arrested earlier this month from a hideout along the Bengal-Jharkhand border, allegedly hanged himself in the washroom of the agency's temporary office in a guest house in the Rampurhat area of Birbhum district in West Bengal on December 12.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Ray demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court into the alleged suicide.

At least 10 people were killed in the arson and violence that followed the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21. The CBI is probing the case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022