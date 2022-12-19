Eviction drive to clear encroached land in Sankardeva's birthplace

The eviction drive to clear encroached area near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Sankardeva in Assam's Nagaon district was launched on Monday amidst tight security, a senior police official said. The drive in which over 600 security personnel were deployed began in the early morning hours at Santijan bazaar area and has been peaceful so far, Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley told reporters here.

Nearly 90 per cent of the encroached lands have been cleared and there was no report of any violence or protest from any part, she said.

''People have cooperated with us ... '', she said adding more than 80 per cent of the people dismantled their houses, shops and other structures on their own and vacated the area.

The deputy commissioner had issued prohibitory orders to prevent any gathering and check any untoward incident, which is likely to affect over 5000 people.

The eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of encroached land will take place over the next four days and tight security arrangements have been made in the area. A large police force under its senior officers has been camping there since December 13 and held flag marches, Doley said.

The exercise will be carried out also at Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti and Balisatra of Batadrava mouza under Dhing revenue circle to clear encroached government land, the SP said.

''After Santijan Bazaar we will clear land at Haidubi area and depending on the time taken there, we will take a decision on carrying out the drive in the remaining two villages,'' she said.

The district administration served notices to over 1,000 families of alleged encroachers in October.

Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah said that the plan to clear the land of encroachers was initiated two months ago. ''Since then we are preparing for it and urging people to clear the land on their own''.

There has been no obstruction to the eviction so far by any resident of the area and the exercise has been peaceful so far with people removing their possessions on their own, DIG, Central range, Satya Ranjan Hazarika said.

The deputy commissioner had issued another notice stating that the Dhing indoor stadium would serve as temporary detention in case of a breach of peace and tranquility in the locality.

The affected people have said that they will cooperate with the administration and demanded that the government provide them with alternative arrangements. Most of them have moved in with relatives in neighbouring villages, towns and even districts and are demanding land with proper government documents. Clearing encroachments, particularly from the sattra land here, was BJP's major poll issue in the last assembly election.

This present one is the second major large-scale eviction. The first at Dhalpur area of Darrang district in September 2021 led to violence, resulting in the death of two persons and over 20 injured.

The Assam State Commission for Review and Assessment of Problems submitted its interim report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month wherein it stated the need to clear encroached sattra land and take steps for the promotion and preservation of the culture and heritage of Vaishnavite institutions.

