2 killed as bike collides with truck in Odisha's Kandhamal

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:30 IST
Two men were killed after their bike collided head-on with a truck in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Monday.

The accident happened near Surubadi village in the Balliguda police station area on Sunday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Mallick (35) and Achyutananda Nayak (38), two friends who were residents of Badagam village, they added.

The accident could be due to poor visibility owing to fog, police said.

After the accident, an irate mob blocked National Highway 59, demanding immediate compensation for the families of the deceased.

The blockade was called off after local authorities promised to fulfil their demand.

