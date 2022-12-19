Canada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:40 IST
The Canadian government said on Monday it will start the process to seize and pursue the forfeiture of $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd, a company owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
Russian oligarchs are complicit in the "illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine" and Canada "will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains," Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.
