Canada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich

The Canadian government said on Monday it will start the process to seize and pursue the forfeiture of $26 million from Granite Capital Holdings Ltd, a company owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Russian oligarchs are complicit in the "illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine" and Canada "will not be a haven for their ill-gotten gains," Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

