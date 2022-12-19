Left Menu

Rs 17 lakh robbed from bank in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:52 IST
Two unidentified masked men on Monday robbed a public sector bank branch of Rs 17 lakh at gun point at Kathunangal here, said police.

Station House Officer of Kathunangal police station Jaswinder Singh said two men, who came on a scooter, pointed pistols towards the bank cashier and took away the money from him.

The SHO said there was no guard at the branch when the crime took place.

Police said the bank staff did not turn the security alarm on even after the robbers sped away.

