Maha: Mob ransacks hospital, attacks doctors after woman who consumed poison dies

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:01 IST
Maha: Mob ransacks hospital, attacks doctors after woman who consumed poison dies
A mob allegedly ransacked a hospital in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday following the death of patient, a police official said.

A woman had consumed poison on December 15 and she died while undergoing treatment during the day, the MFC police station official said.

''Her kin vandalised the hospital and manhandled doctors. A police team rushed to the site and brought the situation under control. The process of registering an FIR is underway,'' he said.

They are being charged under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, he added.

