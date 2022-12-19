Pleas in HC over denial of information on Covid vaccine purchase under RTI

The Delhi High Court said on Monday it will hear on January 9 the petitions challenging denial of certain information on procurement and purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by the central government under the Right to Information Act. Observing that it was an important case, Justice Prathiba M Singh refused to issue notice on the petitions by RTI applicant Prashant Reddy T ''at this stage'' and ordered that the opposite parties be intimated about the proceedings. "We will take it up on re-opening (after vacation)… I will have to consider this because it is an important matter. I am just re-notifying it. Let intimation be given to other respondents. I am not issuing notice," said the court. Two petitions have challenged separate orders passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) in October refusing to direct the disclosure of the copies of COVID-19 vaccine purchase orders, including advance orders, placed on behalf of the central government, and the collaboration agreement of ICMR with Bharat Biotech along with the break-up of costs and investments relating to development of Covaxin. The third petition assailed a September CIC order refusing to direct the disclosure of funding agreement of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) with Gennova and Bharat Biotech under 'Mission COVID Suraksha'. The court observed that as per the records, the companies themselves said the information sought was confidential and asked, "Vaccination has happened so successfully, why do you need this information?...Why do you want the financial transactions?".

Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the petitioner, contended most governments worldwide published the information sought by the petitioner and emphasised it pertained to purchase orders involving public funds. She asserted the petitioner was not seeking any "trade secrets" and the reliefs being sought were not something that was "only tailored to India" but was entitled to be revealed under the RTI regime. Central government lawyer Anurag Ahluwalia objected to the issuance of notice on the petitions and said the matters should be re-notified. The petitioner has contended the CIC failed to follow the settled norms on transparency related to public procurement and the orders permitting exemption under section 8(1)(d) of the Right to Information Act are bad in law. Section 8(1)(d) of RTI Act exempts disclosure of information pertaining to commercial confidence, trade secrets or intellectual property etc. "The commission failed to appreciate that the yardstick to assess the commercial sensitivity of an agreement involving public authority significantly differs from routine private and commercial agreements. ''A failure to treat them differently would allow public authorities to exclude any and every public-private agreement and defeat the purpose behind the RTI Act i.e., maximum disclosure, minimum exemption," the plea filed through lawyer N Sai Vinod in relation to collaboration agreement between ICMR and Bharat Biotech said. PTI ADS SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)