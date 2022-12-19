Left Menu

Gaya, Nalanda selected for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:03 IST
Gaya, Nalanda selected for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, says govt
  • Country:
  • India

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar have been selected for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in response to a question in the Lok Sabha also said the Punaura Dham site in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar has been identified for development under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme of the ministry.

The ministry under its Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD and Assistance to Central Agency for Tourism Infrastructure Projects schemes provides support to state governments, Union Territory administrations and central agencies for the development of tourism infrastructure in the country, he said.

The projects for development under the schemes are identified in consultation with the states, Union territories, and central agencies and are sanctioned subject to the availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier, Reddy added.

The ministry has now revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a tourist and destination-centric approach, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022