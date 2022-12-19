Himalayan region has its own problems which need to be solved together: Himachal Governor

The Himalayan region has its own problems which need to be solved together, Hiamchal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Monday as he vouched for cooperation among the hill states.

Inaugurating the three-day HIM Samvaad -- Trans Himalayan Conference on Localised Solutions and Implementation Strategy organized at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan y, he said ‘Himalayan Grid’ could be considered on the same lines as the ‘Coastal Guard Grid’ has been made for the coastal regions.

Arlekar said he has also put this matter before Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said HIM Samvaad was an effective platform which could play an important role in this direction.

Natural calamities like landslides in the Himalayan region could be solved through such effective platforms, he added.

Vice Chancellor, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the transformation from industry-based agriculture to natural farming has shown a potential to be a strong livelihood resource for Himalayan farming communities.

Keynote speaker Shyam Parande said the rivers originating from the Himalayas irrigate the whole country and the idea and thoughts of this region has influenced the world.

Special Guest of the conference Padamsree Kanwal Singh Chauhan said natural farming was more important for the Himalayan region and urged the farming community to adopt it wholeheartedly.

