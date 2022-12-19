Left Menu

3 killed in suicide attack in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:20 IST
Three persons, including a soldier, were killed on Monday in a suicide attack in Miranshah in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan district, the army said.

A bomber struck the vehicle of the forces on Thall bridge in Miranshah area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.

The forces have sealed the area and started a search operation to nab the culprits.

Three people, including a 33-year-old naik rank personnel, died in the suicide attack, the statement said.

It added that one civilian was also injured in the incident.

Today's attack comes five days after a soldier and a civilian were killed in a suicide blast in Miranshah on Wednesday.

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

