3 killed in suicide attack in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan
Three persons, including a soldier, were killed on Monday in a suicide attack in Miranshah in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan district, the army said.
A bomber struck the vehicle of the forces on Thall bridge in Miranshah area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said in a statement.
The forces have sealed the area and started a search operation to nab the culprits.
Three people, including a 33-year-old naik rank personnel, died in the suicide attack, the statement said.
It added that one civilian was also injured in the incident.
Today's attack comes five days after a soldier and a civilian were killed in a suicide blast in Miranshah on Wednesday.
