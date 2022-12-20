Peru calls Colombian president's statements 'unacceptable interference' in domestic affairs

Peru's foreign ministry Monday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro's recent and repeated statements about the political crisis in Peru an "unacceptable interference" in its domestic affairs.

In a letter sent to Colombia's embassy in Peru, the ministry said it had expressed its "deep dissatisfaction" with Petro's comments, which it said did not reflect the longstanding respect between the two countries.

