Left Menu

Peru calls Colombian president's statements 'unacceptable interference' in domestic affairs

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:09 IST
Peru calls Colombian president's statements 'unacceptable interference' in domestic affairs

Peru's foreign ministry Monday called Colombian President Gustavo Petro's recent and repeated statements about the political crisis in Peru an "unacceptable interference" in its domestic affairs.

In a letter sent to Colombia's embassy in Peru, the ministry said it had expressed its "deep dissatisfaction" with Petro's comments, which it said did not reflect the longstanding respect between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022