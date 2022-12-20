Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad
Gunmen shot dead at least eight civilians and wounded seven in Iraq's northern Diyala province on Monday, police and medical sources said.
The attacks took place on the village of Albu Bali in the town of Khalis, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, police said.
