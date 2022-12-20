Left Menu

Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad

They added that the death toll might rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police in Khalis accused militants from Islamic State of carrying out the attack. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by Islamic State militants.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 01:25 IST
Gunmen kill at least eight people in Iraqi town of Khalis north of Baghdad

Gunmen shot dead at least eight civilians and wounded seven in Iraq’s northern Diyala province on Monday, police and medical sources said.

The attacks took place on the village of Albu Bali in the town of Khalis, about 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, police said. Villagers used their private vehicles to rush the wounded to the hospital of Khalis and medical crew members said the seven bodies had bullet wounds. They added that the death toll might rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but police in Khalis accused militants from Islamic State of carrying out the attack. The attack comes a day after a roadside bomb killed at least nine federal policemen near the northern oil city of Kirkuk on Sunday. Responsibility for that attack was claimed by Islamic State militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022