Three Lashkar-e-Toiba ultras killed in Shopian encounter
Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said.
Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.
The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said. A police spokesman said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces.
''03 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow,'' he tweeted. PTI MIJ SRY
