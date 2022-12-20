Left Menu

J-K Police sets up SIT to probe killings of civilians outside Army camp in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:21 IST
J-K Police sets up SIT to probe killings of civilians outside Army camp in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the killing of two civilians in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district, official sources said here.

The killings of two civilians and injuries to another on Friday lead to massive protests with people demanding a fair probe into the incident.

While the Army had said in a tweet that some ''unidentified terrorists'' had started firing at the camp, eyewitnesses claimed a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at approaching locals, resulting in the casualties.

The sources said the police on Monday night set up an SIT headed by a gazette-rank police officer to probe the incident.

The SIT has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, they said.

The SIT will work under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam and will be headed by Deputy SP (headquarters), Rajouri, Chanchal Singh. Its members will be Inspector Danish Maqbool, Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) Jatinder Sharma and two head constables, the sources said.

The SIT has been asked to update day to day progress of investigation with the range police headquarters, they said.

The team will investigate the incident of firing that took place at the Alfa gate of the Army camp in the Phalyana area of Rajouri town in which two local men Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of ward 15 Phalyana, got killed, while Anil Kumar from Uttrakhand was injured and is under treatment in Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022