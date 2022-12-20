Children's views not to be ignored: Kerala CM

Children's opinions on any issue should be considered, and not ignored out right, as it would instill a sense of responsibility in them, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Through such a change in the attitude of families, especially parents, there would be a change in society and that is how we can become child-friendly, Vijayan is quoted as having said in a release issued by Kannur Public Relations Department (PRD).

The CM was speaking at a seminar organised by the Kerala Child Rights Protection Commission in Dharmadam constituency of Kannur.

When it comes to family decision-making, children often do not have a say as families believe their opinions are not important, he said according to the release.

''The thinking that children's opinions are not important needs to change. Our society should be able to fully respect their individuality,'' he was quoted as having said in the release.

Vijayan also said at the event that the government was committed to providing all systems for holistic development of children and designing projects by keeping future generations in mind. Increasing the number of Anganwadis in the state is one such measure, he noted.

Facilities for special children would also be made available at 142 Anganwadis in Kozhikode district as a pilot project and Anganwadis would be developed into Community Resource Centres, he said according to the release.

The other child welfare initiatives of the state government that were announced by the CM were -- Rs 12 crores being made available to 1,206 children under the Hridhyam scheme, which provides free treatment for cardiovascular diseases in kids upto 18 years of age and a earmarking of Rs 61.5 crore under a scheme to provide milk and eggs twice a week through Anganwadis.

Besides that, Rs 188 crores have also been earmarked for the Integrated Child Development Scheme and a rehabilitation package has been prepared to help children who have lost one or both parents due to the Covid pandemic, he is quoted as having said in the release.

The government has also earmarked Rs two crore to provide Rs 3 lakh to each child, who lost one or both parents to the pandemic, at Rs 2,000 per month till they attain the age of 18 years.

