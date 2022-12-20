Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC prohibits officers, staffers from speaking to media

Other officers and employees below the additional municipal commissioner rank are not authorised to speak to the media, it stated. The circular was issued after it was found that the department heads often shared information, including policy matters, with the media without the municipal commissioners order, it said.Contradictory information was getting disseminated most of the time, which affected the civic bodys image among the public, the circular said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:38 IST
Mumbai: BMC prohibits officers, staffers from speaking to media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular that only the civic chief and additional municipal commissioner will be authorised to speak to the media henceforth.

In a circular issued on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal has instructed all other officers and staffers not to speak to the media.

Only the municipal commissioner and concerned additional municipal commissioners will be the ''competent authority'' and they will be authorised to speak to the media, the circular said. "Other officers and employees below the additional municipal commissioner rank are not authorised to speak to the media,'' it stated. The circular was issued after it was found that the department heads often shared information, including policy matters, with the media without the municipal commissioner's order, it said.

Contradictory information was getting disseminated most of the time, which affected the civic body's image among the public, the circular said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022