15,68,097 Public Grievances cases redressed in year 2022: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has released the Annual Report of CPGRAMS for the year 2022.

The key highlights of the report are:

In 2022, 18,19,104 grievances were received by all Ministries and Departments of which 15,68,097 PG cases have been redressed. Of these 11,29,642 cases were disposed by the Central Ministries and 4,38,455 cases were disposed by the States and UTs.

The average disposal time of Central Ministries and Departments has improved from 32 days in 2021 to 27 days in 2022. 1,71,509 appeals were received of which over 80% were disposed. Over 57,000 grievances have received the rating of Excellent and Very Good from citizens in the feedback conducted by the BSNL call centre for the period July – November 2022.

A 10-step CPGRAMS reforms process was adopted for improving quality of disposal and reducing the time lines. The 10-step reforms include:

(i) Universalization of CPGRAMS 7.0 - Auto-routing of grievances to the last mile

(ii) Technological Enhancements - Automatic flagging of urgent grievances leveraging AI/ML

(iii) Language Translation – CPGRAMS Portal in 22 scheduled languages along with English

(iv) Grievance Redressal Index - Ranking of Ministries / Departments on their Performance

(v) Feedback Call Centre - 50-seater call centre to collect feedback directly from every citizen whose grievance is redressed

(vi) One Nation One Portal - Integration of State Portal and other GoI portals with CPGRAMS

(vii) Inclusivity and Outreach - Empowering the remotest citizen to file grievances through CSC's

(viii) Training and Capacity Building - Conducted by ISTM and State ATIs under SEVOTTAM scheme for enabling effective grievance resolution

(ix) Monitoring Process - Monthly reports for both the Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs

(x) Data Strategy Unit - Established at DARPG for insightful data analytics

In 2022, Ministries/ Departments have disposed 1.14 lac PG cases in August, 1.17 lac PG cases in September, 1.19 lac PG cases in October and 1.08 lac PG cases in November. This is the first time since inception of CPGRAMS that PG case redressal has crossed 1 lac cases/ month. The disposal in State PG cases on CPGRAMS portal has crossed 50,000 cases/ month since September 2022. The total pendency in the Central Ministries is down to an all-time low of 0.72 lac cases and in States to 1.75 lac cases.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions in its 121st Report submitted to Parliament in December 2022, has appreciated the 10-step reform measures the Department has taken to bring accountability in disposal of public grievances, appeal facility, mandatory action taken report, feedback call centre. Further the Parliamentary Standing Committee has unfeignedly appreciated the efforts of the DARPG to ensure the availability of CPGRAMS portal in all scheduled languages.

