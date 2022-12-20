UP court acquits BJP MP in 29-year-old attempt to murder case

A local MP-MLA court has acquitted BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and three others in a 29-year-old case in which they were accused of attempting to murder former Uttar Pradesh minister Vinod Kumar Singh.

According to the prosecution, four assailants opened fire on Vinod Kumar Singh, also known as Pandit Singh, on December 24, 1993 outside his house in the Nawabganj area here. The police filed a charge sheet after registering a case against the BJP MP, and his associates Gyan Singh, Deep Narayan Yadav and Devdutt Singh.

The court of special judge Jitendra Gupta also pulled up the investigator of the case, saying no effort was made to collect evidence during the investigation and even the weapons used in the incident could not be recovered, the prosecution said.

According to the counsels of the defence – Srikant Srivastava, Bhupeshwar Upadhyay and Upendra Kumar Mishra – the affidavit filed on behalf of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the court during the trial stated that the MP was present in Delhi on the day of the attack for the winter session of Parliament.

The special judge, after hearing both sides on Monday evening, acquitted the MP and the others due to lack of evidence. One of the accused, Devdutt Singh, died during the prolonged court proceedings of the case.

He further said that despite Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's submission that he was in Delhi at the time of the attack, no effort was made to verify it, which makes the whole discussion seriously suspicious.

The court also noted that the police and the administration failed to make Pandit Singh appear for a deposition.

