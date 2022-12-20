Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:38 IST
Shoe seller hangs self in Old Delhi home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, they got the information on Monday and rushed to the Farash Khana home of the man where he was found to have hanged himself with a strip of cloth.

The man, identified as Ashif Mumtaj, lived on the second floor of a building in the Lahori Gate area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Wasim, Mumtaj's brother, told police that his brother Ashif Mumtaj had got married about eight years ago and had two children.

Mumtaj used to run a footwear shop in Wazirabad, the DCP said.

According to police, Wasim said that his brother was going through some trouble in his marriage and it was decided in a family meeting on Saturday that he and his wife will now live separately.

The matter has been booked under section 174 CrPC and is being probed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

