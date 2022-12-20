Eastern Cape SAPS bids farewell to retiring employees

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Eastern Cape Provincial Management on Monday bade farewell to 59 employees, who go on retirement on 31 December 2022.

Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, encouraged the new retirees to continue with their daily routine of waking up early and embarking on activities that will keep them healthy, young and fit.

In her keynote address, Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Lillian Mene, expressed her best wishes for the retirees and thanked them for their impeccable service to the service.

"You were one of our best in the organisation. Your dedication to serve was unwavering and your outstanding work will remain on record in the SAPS forever. You have ran your race, now it's time for you to go and rest. As a Provincial Commissioner, I wish you well and all the best as you embark on another chapter of your life," she said.

Mene took the opportunity to wish all members and employees of the SAPS Eastern Cape a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Family members of the retiring personnel, who also attended this emotional yet happy occasion, also graced the farewell.

Certificates were also handed over to retiring members. As the members profiles were read, the certificates were handed as a token of appreciation for their outstanding service throughout their years in the SAPS.

The event was concluded on a high note, as members of the Women's Network handed over gifts to their colleague, Ms Mandisa Landu, who performs her duties at the Provincial Human Resource Management. Landu's house was burnt down on 24 July 2022 and the gifts will assist her in starting over.

