Delhi govt to build water recycling plant of 2 MGD capacity in Bawana

The Delhi government will build a water recycling plant of two million gallons per day (MGD) capacity in Bawana as part of its plan to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the Delhi Jal Board's project for the construction of the plant at the 20-MGD Bawana water treatment plant at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore.

The water treatment plant lacks a recycling plant due to which a lot of water goes to waste. The Kejriwal government will construct a two-MGD recycling plant to curb the wastage, Sisodia said. He instructed the officials to complete the construction work within the stipulated timeline.

