Left Menu

Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GoC of Army's Kilo Force

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the General Officer has attended the prestigious NDC in New Delhi.In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious staff and command appointments in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and at the Army headquarters, the spokesperson said.Major General Mohit Seth has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom, he added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:21 IST
Major General Mohit Seth takes over as GoC of Army's Kilo Force
  • Country:
  • India

Major General Mohit Seth on Tuesday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's counter-insurgency Kilo Force.

He took over from Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria who has been moved to Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, a defence spokesperson said.

Major General Slaria's tenure saw the Kilo Force take distinctive steps towards peace and stability in North Kashmir, he said. Major General Seth was commissioned into the 3 MADRAS Regiment in December 1991. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the General Officer has attended the prestigious NDC in New Delhi.

In his distinguished military career spanning over three decades, the General Officer has held various prestigious staff and command appointments in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and at the Army headquarters, the spokesperson said.

Major General Mohit Seth has also served as Indian Army Liaison Officer, High Commission of India, United Kingdom, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022