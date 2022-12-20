Left Menu

Three killed in accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Three men were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthans Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred late on Monday night near Naya Gaon bridge. Harish and Dinesh died on the spot while Idris succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:30 IST
Three killed in accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Three men were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Naya Gaon bridge. The trio was walking when they were hit by the vehicle, Madangaj police station SHO Nemichand Chaudhary said. The deceased have been identified as Harish Koli (41), Mohammad Idris (24) and Dinesh (19). Harish and Dinesh died on the spot while Idris succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the police said. Their bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle and a search for it launched, Chaudhary said.

