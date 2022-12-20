Left Menu

Huge cache of arms, explosives recovered in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:18 IST
A huge cache of arms and explosives including a Glock 9 mm pistol and nine Chinese-made hand grenades were recovered in Thoubal district of Manipur on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The explosives were supposed to be used to damage government installations in the state ahead of Republic Day next year.

The recoveries were made in Heirok area following questioning of two cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA), Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam said.

The recovered weapons included one Glock 9mm pistol with magazines, two other 9 mm pistols with magazine, 90 live rounds of 9mm pistols, nine Chinese hand grenades, eight detonators and three wireless detonator receivers.

''Following inputs about the presence of cadres of PLA at Heirok area, a joint operation was conducted by Thoubal district police and Assam Rifles. Two cadres were apprehended,” Haobijam said.

“The apprehended militants revealed that they had planned to detonate the explosives at different government installations at various places of valley districts and target security forces before the upcoming Republic day celebrations,” he said.

