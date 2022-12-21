U.S. State Dept says Taliban released two Americans detained in Afghanistan

The Taliban in Afghanistan released two American nationals on Tuesday in what appears to be a "goodwill gesture", the State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Price said Washington was continuing to raise with the Taliban the need to release any U.S. nationals detained in Afghanistan but declined to provide who they may be and how many people may be held there.

