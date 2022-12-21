J'khand: Witch doctor killed by son suspecting hand behind grandson's death

A 60-year-old 'ojha' (witch doctor) has been killed allegedly by his son suspecting his hand behind his grandson's death in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Majhion village in Palamu district. The accused had a quarrel with his father over a family issue and a fortnight after that incident, his son died earlier this month. He suspected his father was behind his son's death, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rishabh Garg said.

While the deceased was going out for work on Monday, his son and daughter-in-law thrashed him with sticks and seriously injured him, the officer said.

He was taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Garg said.

The couple has fled the village after the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he added.

