Iran Foreign Minister says he spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart at a conference in Jordan the previous day, adding that the Saudi minister assured him of Riyadh's willingness to continue dialogue with Tehran.

"I had the chance to have friendly talks with my counterparts on the sidelines of Baghdad II conference ... my Saudi counterpart assured me of his country's willingness to continue the dialogue with Iran," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The Saudi foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Amirabdollahian said he also spoke with the foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Iraq and Kuwait.

